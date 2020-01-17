Antonio Brown made the Pro Bowl every year from 2013 through 2018, before being released by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Agent Drew Rosenhaus has conditionally severed ties with free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

An NFL Players Association source told ESPN and Pro Football Talk that Rosenhaus has "conditionally terminated" his relationship with Brown until the NFL star seeks counseling. Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the players union explaining that he would rescind the termination with Brown if he sets up the counseling in the next five days.

Terminations between agents and athlete clients don't become official until after a five-day waiting period, according to NFLPA rules.

Brown, 31, was one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history entering the 2019 season. He played in just one game during the regular season due to numerous issues he had with multiple teams. Brown joined the Oakland Raiders in an off-season trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released by the Raiders after being fined by the team and getting into an argument with the team's front office.

Brown signed with the Patriots Sept. 9, before being released Sept. 20. He was cut amid sexual assault allegations made against him in a civil lawsuit, sparking an NFL investigation into the matter. He has not been charged with a crime and has denied the allegations.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro recently had a workout for the New Orleans Saints, but was not signed.

Brown has been very active on social media during his hiatus from the NFL, frequently using Instagram and Twitter to criticize the league. He posted a video earlier this week on Instagram featuring an obscene-language outburst directed at police officers in Hollywood, Fla. Brown also shouted at the mother of his children while his children were present during the incident.

If Brown ever returns to the NFL, he would likely land on the commissioner's exempt list. Players on the list are ineligible from participating in practices or games, until commissioner Roger Goodell decides to remove them from the list.

Brown departed from the NFL with the second-most career receiving touchdowns for an active player, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald.