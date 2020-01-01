Antonio Brown calls Saints workout a 'publicity stunt'

Antonio Brown had a touchdown in his only appearance during the 2019 NFL season, helping the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins Sept. 5 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media once again, following his workout with the New Orleans Saints, calling the session a 'publicity stunt.'

Brown has remained very active on social media, following his tumultuous tenures with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. He posted his latest video on his Instagram story, after being granted a workout by the playoff-bound Saints Dec. 27 in Metairie, La.

Brown said in the video. "But really I'm at peace. I just don't like the lack of respect in the world. You know, everyone has deadlines. I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me, so. I appreciate Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me and bringing me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them." data-reactid="20">"I know I got a really crusty tone lately," Brown said in the video Tuesday. "But really I'm at peace. I just don't like the lack of respect in the world. You know, everyone has deadlines. I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me, so. I appreciate [Saints coach] Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me and bringing me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them.

"Sean Payton knows the feeling of being left behind, not being able to interact with his team [Peyton was suspension for the 2012 season]. I don't have a team. But it is what it is. We don't seek comfort. We don't make excuses. I'm [going to] just keep committing to be the difference, because I know I'm the difference."

Brown was one of the most-talented wide receivers in NFL history the last time he was on the field, making the Pro Bowl seven times and being named an All-Pro four times. He led the NFL with 15 touchdown catches in 2018. He scored during his lone appearance during the 2019 season, while playing for the Patriots in September against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown was one of six players participating in the Saints' December workout. He was not signed by the team, as the Saints opted to sign wide receiver Tim White.

Brown could be placed on the commissioner's list, if he signs with a team, as the league investigates allegations of sexual assault made against the star wide receiver. He would not be able to participate in team activities while on the list.

NFL teams can sign free agents throughout the postseason, but are limited in the number of players they can sign.