Philadelphia Eagles sign Brandon Brooks to historic contract extension

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles made Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Brooks the highest-paid guard in the NFL on Monday after signing him to a large contract extension.

The Eagles announced that the team signed Brooks to a four-year deal that runs through 2024. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the deal is worth $56.5 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

"Since the day he walked into the building, he's been a consummate Eagle," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in a statement. "You just see that with everything he does on and off the field. Certainly, you're talking about a player who is the best at his position in the National Football League, a guy who gets hurt in the Divisional Round playoff game and who works his butt off to get back for this season's opener.

"He means so much to our football team and our organization and I'm extremely proud to have him with us going forward."

Brooks sustained an Achilles rupture in the Eagles' postseason loss to the New Orleans Saints in January. Despite the major injury, he hasn't missed a game this season and has been one of the top offensive linemen in the league.

Pro Football Focus graded Brooks as the best offensive lineman in the league entering Week 10. According to PFF, he is on pace for the fourth-highest rating of any right guard in the analytics service's history.

"I don't know what to say right now, really," Brooks said. "I'm blessed. After my first couple of weeks here when the Eagles signed me [in 2016], I knew I didn't want to go anywhere else.

"I'm honored that the organization extended me early, with a year to go on my contract. I don't know, man. I'm kind of speechless at this point."

The Houston Texans selected Brooks, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent in March 2016.