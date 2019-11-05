Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson placed on injured reserve

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles placed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson suffered a torn abdominal muscle during Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. He will not be eligible to return to the team until the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The wideout underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the injury. The recovery time is expected to be at least six weeks following the procedure.

Jackson aggravated his abdominal injury against the Bears. He initially suffered a Grade 2 abdominal strain in Week 2 versus the Atlanta Falcons, but declined to undergo surgery.

The speedy wideout returned Sunday after missing six games, but lasted only one series before being sidelined again. He caught one pass for five yards before exiting the contest after only three snaps.

The Eagles reacquired Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, in an off-season trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. He has been limited to three games this season, recording nine receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

With Jackson out for the rest of the regular season, the Eagles will rely on receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson told reporters the duo have been "good," but not "great" this season.

"We just have to continue to work with these guys. Every week is a new week. Every week is a new set of challenges," Pederson said Monday. "As we put game plans together, we do think about these guys and putting them into positions and look, sometimes you get in the game, and I'm the one calling the plays, and sometimes the game kind of steers a different direction than what you think during the week.

RELATED Carolina Panthers place QB Cam Newton on injured reserve with foot injury

"But I think overall, these guys have been in a position to help and help us win, and have a lot of confidence in both of those guys moving forward."

The Eagles also released veteran safety Andrew Sendejo on Tuesday, opening up a second spot on the roster.