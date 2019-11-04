Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson to undergo surgery, likely out for season

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will have surgery Tuesday to repair a torn abdominal muscle. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a core muscle injury.

The team announced Monday that Jackson will undergo surgery to repair a torn abdominal muscle. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Dr. William Myers will perform the procedure Tuesday.

Jackson aggravated his abdominal injury during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. He initially suffered a Grade 2 abdominal strain in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, but declined to undergo surgery.

The speedy wideout returned Sunday after missing six games, but only lasted one series before being sidelined again. He caught one pass for five yards before exiting the game after only three snaps.

Tests revealed that Jackson now has a full tear, according to ESPN. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to miss at least six weeks following the procedure, putting his 2019 season in jeopardy.

Statement from the Philadelphia Eagles regarding WR DeSean Jackson pic.twitter.com/iJjY11wf6a— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2019

The Eagles reacquired Jackson in an off-season trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. He has been limited to three games this season, recording nine receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.