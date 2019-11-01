Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) had 516 yards from scrimmage and a career-high eight touchdowns in 10 games for the franchise in 2018. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL has suspended free agent running back Alex Collins for three games stemming from his March arrest.

Sources told NFL Network Collins was suspended Friday. Collins was arrested after being found asleep behind the steering wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in Owings Mills, Md.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. Collins pleaded guilty to the marijuana and handgun charges in October and was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation.

The Baltimore Ravens released Collins hours after his arrest. He was expected to sign with a new team before the 2019 season, before breaking his leg in July.

Collins, 25, had a career-high 1,160 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 15 games for the Ravens in 2017. The fifth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft began his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Collins has 1,509 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 357 career carries. He has appeared in 36 games.

The veteran running back is free to sign with any team after he is medically cleared.