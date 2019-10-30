Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) has 449 yards and three scores on 36 receptions in seven games this season. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has 17 catches for 146 yards and two scores in six games this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Hunter Henry, Darren Waller, Evan Engram and Mark Andrews top my Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, T.J. Hockenson, Jimmy Graham and Darren Fells round out my top-10 options for Week 9.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my weekly waiver wire article if you need a replacement for your normal starter. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

You also should remove Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 9 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

George Kittle is my No. 1 tight end for Week 9. The San Francisco 49ers playmaker has just one score this season, but should have a huge second half. I expect that trend to start against the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Kittle should erupt in this matchup as the 49ers move to 8-0 with a win in the desert.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is my No. 2 option for Week 9. Henry has a matchup against the Green Bay Packers, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. The Chargers star has emerged as a great option for Philip Rivers and should log elite production once again in Week 9. Henry is a weekly must-start in leagues that require starting tight ends.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is my No. 4 option for Week 9. Engram is facing the Dallas Cowboys, a unit allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Engram scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 8 and I think he gets into the end zone again against the Cowboys. He is a must-start option this week in leagues that require starting a tight end.

Detroit Lions rookie T.J. Hockenson hasn't scored since Week 4, but should be a top-10 play in Week 9 against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing great lately and should target Hockenson heavily in this matchup. Hockenson is my No. 8 tight end for Week 9.

LONGSHOTS

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is my No. 13 option for Week 9. McDonald should only be used if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends and your normal starter is out with a bye. He has yet to eclipse 40 yards in a game this season, meaning this is a touchdown-or-bust play for Week 9. McDonald is going up against the Indianapolis Colts, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends. I can see the Steelers trailing in this matchup, with McDonald being targeted down the stretch as the Colts focus on stopping the Steelers' wide receivers and running game.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is my No. 14 option for Week 9, landing in low-end TE1 territory in deeper leagues. Ebron has scored in two of his last four games and has a good shot to score against against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

2. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. GB

3. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. DET

4. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. DAL

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. NE

6. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIN

7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CHI

8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at OAK

9. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers at LAC

10. Darren Fells, Houston Texans vs. DET

11. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at CAR

12. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

13. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

14. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts at PIT

15. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. TEN

16. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CHI

17. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets at MIA

18. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SEA

19. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. CLE

20. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at KC