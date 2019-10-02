Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sorry for misfires to WR Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings quarterback overthrew wide receiver Adam Thielen (R) with a deep pass in the first half of a loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Quarterback Kirk Cousins acknowledged he could have played better in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 4 loss, apologizing to Adam Thielen for not giving the wide receiver better opportunities during the setback.

Cousins made the comments Monday on his KFAN weekly radio show Under Center with Kirk Cousins. Thielen was an in-studio guest.

The Vikings quarterback completed 27 of 36 passes for 233 yards in the 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday in Chicago. Cousins did not throw a touchdown or an interception in the loss. Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs had seven catches for a game-high 108 yards. Thielen had two catches for six yards on six targets.

Cousins had several errant throws when targeting Thielen. The Vikings wide receiver commented on the misfires after the game, telling reporters: "You have to be able to throw the ball."

Cousins said he wasn't offended by the comments.

"I really want to apologize to [Thielen] because there's too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday," Cousins said. "Postgame when I talk to the media I always say, 'Hey, until I watch the film, it's hard for me to really give you a straight answer.' Well, now it's Tuesday night. I've watched the film and the reality is there were opportunities for [Thielen]."

The Bears shut down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the win, forcing Cousins to try and beat them through the air.

"As a receiver, you don't see the pass rush. You are just running a route, you feel like you are open, and it's frustrating," Thielen said. "I'm an emotional player. I think that anyone who has any success in this league has emotion when they play this game."

Cousins said he looks forward to giving Thielen and Diggs "more opportunities in the weeks ahead."

"Adam's just not a really good player, or one of the best players on the Vikings, he's one of the best players in the NFL, one of the best players in the world period," Cousins said.

Cousins has completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 735 yards, three scores and two touchdowns through four weeks this season. Thielen has 179 yards and two scores on 13 receptions in 2019.

The Vikings battle the New York Giants at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.