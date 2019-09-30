Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (R) entered Week 4 with an NFL-best 375 rushing yards. The Chicago Bears held the Vikings star to 35 yards on the ground during a 16-6 win Sunday in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook entered Week 4 as the NFL rushing leader, but the Minnesota Vikings star running back couldn't find any room to run during a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Chicago (3-1) held Cook to 35 yards in the NFC North clash Sunday at Solider Field in Chicago. Cook averaged 2.5 yards per carry and scored the Vikings' only touchdown with 3:02 remaining.

"It just wasn't good enough," Cook told reporters. "We never found our rhythm. We just never got anything going, and when we did it was too late. We just have to get back to work and not let it carry over into next week."

The Bears won despite losing starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a left shoulder injury on the game's opening possession. Backup quarterback Chase Daniel ended the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard passing score to Tarik Cohen for an early advantage. Chicago got a 25-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro for a 10-0 halftime lead.

Pineiro added two more field goals in the second half.

Daniel completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Trubisky completed 2 of 3 passes for nine yards before leaving the game. The Bears sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins six times in the victory. Cousins competed 27 of 36 passes for 233 yards. Stefon Diggs had seven catches for a game-high 108 yards for the Vikings.

Bears defender Nick Williams had two sacks and a fumble recovery in the win. Khalil Mack and Roy Robertson-Harris each recorded 1.5 sacks for the Bears. Nick Kwiatkoski had eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble for Chicago.

"We have so many guys," Mack said. "We have double Nick [Williams and Kwiatkoski], Chase stepping in there. We've just got so many guys jumping in there doing their job. That's all you can ask for."

The Bears face the Oakland Raiders at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in London. The Vikings (2-2) play the New York Giants at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

FINAL: The Monsters of the Midway stand strong at home against their division rivals!#MNvsCHI pic.twitter.com/SLA5VNFYk0— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

"They fought," Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Chicago's defense. "Anytime you take a team that averages 193 yards in rush yards per game and you have 40 or 50 yards rushing and you hold that running back who's a really good running back to that minimal amount of yards, you're doing something right, and those guys, they stepped up.

"They wanted it. It was a challenge to them, and then again, our coaches put those guys in great positions. These are the fun ones. They all deserve credit.