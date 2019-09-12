Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers owns a 64-17-1 record in home games and a 40-44 record in road games during his NFL career. File Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he doesn't want to see fans doing the wave when his team is on offense.

Rodgers, 35, completed 18-of-30 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' season-opener last week in Chicago. His Packers return for a home game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

The star quarterback doesn't want to see fans standing up and sitting down in sequence in a wave-like motion around the bowl of the historic stadium.

"My only ask is that we don't do the wave when we're on offense," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. "Other than that, be as loud as you want from the start. Hopefully nobody says sit down anybody.

"But we love everybody to get up and be as loud as possible from the start. We need it. We've been rolling here over the years in stretches. It's a tough place to play."

The Packers had the third-highest home attendance in the NFL last season, averaging more than 77,800 fans per game at Lambeau Field. The Dallas Cowboys led the league in home attendance, followed by the New York Jets. Green Bay ranked second in home attendance in 2017, and have ranked inside the top five every season since 2013.

Green Bay is 9-6-1 at home in the last two seasons. The Packers and Vikings kick off at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday. The Packers are 3-point favorites, according to Bovada.