Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. to keep wearing Richard Mille watch in games

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (L) is forced out of bounds by Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson after making a catch Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. intends to keep wearing his Richard Mille watch during games this season despite the NFL's plan to address the timepiece with the team.

"I'll still be wearing it," Beckham told reporters Tuesday. "The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It's just on me."

NFL spokesman Michael Signora told ESPN earlier this week that while the league has no rules against jewelry, the rule book does have a policy that prohibits "hard objects." He said the NFL is expected to talk with Beckham and the Browns about the watch.

Beckham is arguing that the Richard Mille watch, which retails for about $190,000, is plastic and falls within the league's rules. He said he hasn't spoken to the league about the timepiece, according to ESPN.

"You got to look into the rule book. It says you can't wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic," Beckham said. "People have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal. You don't see them taking them off. Everyone has jewelry on. So, I'm good.

"If anybody else would've worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't be no problem. That's just my life. If it ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way I'd tied my shoes."

Beckham gained attention after he wore the expensive watch during the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He recorded seven receptions for 71 yards on 11 targets in the contest.

RELATED New England Patriots to trade WR Demaryius Thomas to New York Jets