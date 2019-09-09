Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice to miss time with knee injury

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during the second half Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 32-27. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins second-year running back Derrius Guice is expected to miss time after suffering a right knee injury.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters Monday that Guice felt soreness in his knee after Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gruden said the tailback, who underwent an MRI on Monday afternoon, has yet to be ruled out for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

League sources told ESPN that Guice has a meniscus injury and that he hopes to be fully healed within a few weeks.

With the uncertainty surrounding Guice, Gruden said running back Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy inactive Sunday, could be declared active moving forward.

"The whole point of having one lead down back is making sure that guy can handle the carries," Gruden said. "If he can't handle all the carries, then you've got to have two. Fortunately, we have AP in the building."

Guice had 10 carries for 18 yards against the Eagles. Week 1 marked his regular-season debut after he sustained a torn left ACL in the 2018 preseason opener that sidelined him for all of last season.