Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes wristbands to honor late coach

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster created personalized wristbands to honor late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.

The Pro Bowl wideout, addressing the death of Drake for the first time Wednesday, told reporters about the meaning behind the black-and-gold bracelets.

"There are no words," Smith-Schuster said. "That man helped me more so in life off the field than on the field just because he was a great man in every category in life. When he first walked in the room, one of the first quotes he had was, 'Shut out the noise.' We came into this year and that is what he said.

"He usually said a quote to us every day. This was the last quote he said, 'Never choose good when great is available.' That means don't settle for less, don't be satisfied with what you have now. When great is out there, go achieve it. He will always be in memory of not just the team, but in my heart and everybody he touched."

Smith-Schuster's wristbands, which he plans to make for teammates, display Drake's two quotes. The team will also wear a decal all season with black initials 'DD' in a gold circle in remembrance of the assistant coach.

Drake was entering his second season with the Steelers before his death on Aug. 11. A cause of death has yet to be determined. The team canceled two practices after Drake's death.

Drake previously coached receivers with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. In his first season coaching wideouts with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster led the team with 111 catches and 1,426 yards.