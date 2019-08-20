Los Angeles Chargers to re-sign WR Dontrelle Inman

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dontrelle Inman was released by the New England Patriots last week. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Inman agreed to terms with the Chargers. The wideout had a visit with the New York Jets but opted to return to the Chargers.

The New England Patriots granted Inman's release from the team Sunday, the same day that Josh Gordon was eligible to rejoin the Patriots. Gordon, who was reinstated by the NFL over the weekend, was placed on the active/non-football injury list.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Inman, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots this off-season, appeared in both of New England's preseason games this season, recording three catches for 40 yards.

Inman went undrafted in 2011 but spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad before joining the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts.

The six-season veteran made his NFL debut with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014. He played three-plus seasons with the Chargers before short stints with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.