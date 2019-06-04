Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster attends boy's prom

JuJu Smith-Schuster led the Pittsburgh Steelers in receptions and receiving yards in 2018, his second NFL season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came to the rescue for a local high school boy who didn't have a date to his prom by attending the dance with the fan.

Smith-Schuster received a direct message from Chartiers Valley High School senior Anthony Molinaro earlier this year and decided to come through for the big night on Friday in downtown Pittsburgh.

The two new friends sported matching velvet tuxedos for the dance. They took pictures together with friends before heading to the festivities.

"Prom with my bro Anthony," Smith-Schuster wrote on social media. "Got a [direct message] from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not and had a litty night at his school!"

Molinaro also posted a video of the two throwing money from a stage during the dance and posing for more pictures later that night, with the city in the background.

"Thank you JuJu for coming to prom with me," Molinaro wrote on social media. "It was honestly one of the best nights of my life and I have to thank you as well as all of these other great people. Keep being yourself, stay humble, and the city will love you."

Smith-Schuster, 22, made his first Pro Bowl last season after leading the Steelers with 1,426 receiving yards and 111 receptions. He also scored seven touchdowns. He is expected to have an even bigger role in the offense this season, following the departure of Antonio Brown.