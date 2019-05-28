Raiders WR Antonio Brown forming bonds with Derek Carr, Vontaze Burfict

May 28 (UPI) -- Oakland star receiver Antonio Brown heaped praise on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and revealed how he's getting along with former rival and linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Brown, who wasn't asked about his severed relationship with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, told reporters Tuesday that his relationship with Carr is "really growing" in the wideout's short time with the franchise.

"I think it's really growing," Brown said. "Making a lot of deposits so we have a lot in the bank. Extremely grateful to be out here, to put the work in action. Show these guys what I'm about, on and off the field. It's exciting to build that correlation and see it come to fruition right here."

Brown also provided insight on how he's building chemistry with Burfict, who previously knocked the receiver out of a postseason game with a helmet-to-helmet hit when playing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It's tremendously important to have a relationship off the field because playing football, you get mentally tired," Brown said. "You get frustrated. You always want to have that respect for a guy to know where he's coming from, know what he stands for and know what's important to him so you guys can be on the same page. And do what you desire to do -- win.

"Camaraderie is key. Any team needs camaraderie to win, to know the guys and have their back. That's why we're here today, to build camaraderie, show the guys what I'm about and continue to build it."

The Raiders acquired Brown from the Steelers for a third- and fifth-round pick on March 13 after a tumultuous ending to last season. In nine seasons with Pittsburgh, Brown recorded 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.

Brown, who famously formed a connection with Carr at the Pro Bowl in 2018, complimented his new quarterback after the Raiders' Week 2 OTA practice.

"Being with DC at the Pro Bowl was really a fun experience," Brown said. "You know, seeing his passion as a quarterback, seeing his detail and I think we had a moment like, 'Dang, that was pretty cool.' Me running a route, him being [able] to throw and being in this position to look back from that day is God's planning."