Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) rated as one of the best edge rushers in football last season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a $23 million contract extension with defensive end Jerry Hughes.

League sources informed ESPN and WGR 550 of the extension. Sources told ESPN the extension is for two years and includes $19.5 million guaranteed.

Hughes, 30, posted 37 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass defensed in 16 starts last season for Buffalo. The 6-foot-2, 254-pound pass-rusher ranked as the No. 7 edge rusher in the league in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hughes entered the league as the No. 31 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2010 NFL Draft. Hughes played three seasons for the Colts before being traded to the Bills in 2013 in exchange for linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.

The TCU product had back-to-back seasons with 10 sacks for the bills in 2013 and 2014.