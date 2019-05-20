Bengals' first-rounder Jonah Williams expected to start at LT

Former Alabama lineman Jonah Williams was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals first round pick Jonah Williams is expected to start the season at left tackle.

Veteran tackle Cordy Glenn told reporters Monday that he spoke with offensive line coach Jim Turner and he will play left guard in 2019. Glenn's move to guard makes room for Williams at tackle.

Glenn, 29, rated as the No. 60 tackle in the league last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"Coach Turner and I had a man-to-man talk," Glenn said, according to The Athletic.

RELATED Bengals rookie Rodney Anderson expects to be ready for training camp

Williams was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 302-pound offensive lineman played tackle at Alabama, where he was a consensus All-American. Glenn has played tackle since being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 78 games for the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Bengals in March 2018. Glenn started 13 games last season at tackle for the Bengals. Glenn had the lowest-graded season of his career in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bengals also rated as one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

Williams projected as a long-time NFL starter, according to his NFL.com draft profile. He played at right tackle and left tackle at Alabama.

RELATED Miami Dolphins sign former Cincinnati Bengals RB Mark Walton

Bill Price projects as the Bengals' starting center in 2019, with Glenn at left guard, Williams at left tackle, Bobby Hart at right tackle and John Miller at right guard. Clint Bolding was expected to start at left guard before the news of Glenn's move surfaced.