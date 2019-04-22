Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett signs $15.2 million franchise tag

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) signed his $15.2 million franchise tag tender Monday. The two sides have until the July 15 deadline to work out a long-term contract. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett signed his franchise tag tender, the team announced Monday.

If the Falcons and the defensive tackle can't reach a long-term extension, Jarrett will play the upcoming season on a one-year deal worth about $15.2 million. The franchise has until the July 15 deadline to sign Jarrett to a multiyear contract.

"As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in March. "Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window."

The Falcons originally placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jarrett in March. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began March 13. By applying the tag, it assured that the standout defensive lineman wouldn't enter free agency despite the absence of a long-term agreement.

Jarrett has been one of the NFL's most productive defensive tackles since becoming a starter in Atlanta during the 2016 season. The Clemson product had career highs in sacks (six), quarterback hits (16) and forced fumbles (three) last season.

Jarrett has increased his sack total in each of his first four seasons in the league. He has recorded 179 total tackles, 14 sacks, 40 quarterback hits and 31 tackles for loss. He tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.