Former Buffalo Bills guard John Miller (76) is expected to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year contract. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their offensive line Friday, agreeing to sign former Buffalo Bills guard John Miller.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Miller is signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the AFC North franchise.

Miller is ranked as the No. 20 guard in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. He started 15 games in 2018 for the Bills. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman joined the Bills as a third round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Louisville product started just four games in 2017, after staring all 16 games for Buffalo in 2016. Cincinnati could put Miller between center Billy Price and right tackle Bobby Hart in 2017. The Bengals also have left tackle Cordy Glenn and left guard Clint Boling on the offensive line.