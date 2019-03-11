Bengals sign TE C.J. Uzomah to three-year deal

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (L) will not hit the free agent market as he's staying with Bengals after signing a deal Monday. File Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Tight end C.J. Uzomah is staying in Cincinnati, as NFL Network reports the veteran has inked a three-year deal worth more than $18 million to remain with the Bengals.

Last season Uzomah played in 16 games, making 43 catches for 439 yards receiving with three touchdowns.

In four seasons with the Bengals, who drafted him in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Uzomah has a career 79 catches for 765 yards with five touchdowns.

The move will ensure that the Bengals will have at least one of their tight ends on the roster after Wednesday, as both fellow tight ends Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft are set to become unrestricted free agents once the free agent signing period begins.