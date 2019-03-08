Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang (L) missed 10 games in 2018 due to a neck injury. The Lions released the two-time Pro Bowl selection Friday, clearing nearly $9 million in salary cap space. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have released veteran guard T.J. Lang.

Detroit announced the move Friday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection started six games in 2018. Lang started 13 games in 2017, his first season with the Lions.

"We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions," Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia said in a joint statement. "He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain."

"We all publicly saw him perform on the field at a very high level, but what was seen in the building every day was a player who had great leadership, professionalism and passion for the game of football. It meant a lot for T.J. to play in his home city and we have the utmost respect for him as a man. We wish T.J. and his family all the best in the future."

The 10-year veteran missed 10 games in 2018 due to a neck injury.

Lang posted a photo on Twitter that included a quote from the movie Friday, reading: "How you going to get fired on your day off?"

"Gotta have a little fun right? Love you Lions," Lang tweeted.

Lang had one year remaining on his contract. The 31-year-old lineman would have been an $11.5 million salary cap hit for the Lions, who freed up $8.8 million in cap space by releasing him.