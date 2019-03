Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) agreed to a contract extension with the team Friday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions and Romeo Okwara agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed by the team.

Sources told the NFL Network that Okwara's deal averages more than a second-round restricted free agent tender number, with incentives on top.

Okwara had a career-best season under first-year Lions head coach Matt Patricia. He started a career-high 14 games in his first year with Detroit and led the team with 7.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He also finished with 39 tackles, including eight tackles for a loss.

The #Lions and DE Romeo Okwara have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/F0i0yktkFR — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 2, 2019

The New York Giants originally signed Okwara as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Notre Dame. After two seasons, the Giants waived him. The Lions claimed the defensive lineman off waivers Sept. 5, 2018.

Okwara has 67 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defensed in 37 games (18 starts) across three NFL seasons.