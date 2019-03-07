Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey

March 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers locked up guard Ramon Foster and center Maurkice Pouncey to new contracts, the team announced Thursday.

Pouncey, who had one year left on his contract, agreed to an extension that runs through the 2021 season. Sources told the NFL Network that it's a two-year, $22 million deal for the Pro Bowl center.

Foster was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's new league year starts March 13. Sources informed the NFL Network that his deal is for two years and $8.25 million.

"It's good to have it over with," Foster told the team's official website. "The Steelers have been our home for over a decade now. It's awesome to be able to extend my career there, also my family. It's always been a second home to us. We are excited. When we started talking, we got it done quick because both sides wanted to get it done. It's definitely a relief."

Foster signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2009 out of Tennessee. He started all 16 games and played all of Pittsburgh's 1,048 offensive snaps last season. He has started 131 of the 146 games he has played in his career, all with the Steelers.

The Steelers drafted Pouncey in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old lineman is a two-time first-team All-Pro (2011, 2014) and is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.