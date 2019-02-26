Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not home when his two dogs escaped from his Frisco, Texas, residence. One of Prescott's dogs -- which bit a woman -- is being held in quarantine at a shelter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Police seized one of Dak Prescott's dogs after it escaped and bit a neighbor in Frisco, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was not home at the time.

Prescott has two dogs, a pit bull named Legend and a bulldog named GOAT (Greatest of All-Time). Police did not specify which dog bit the neighbor Monday after both escaped from Prescott's home. One of the dogs began fighting with a neighbors dog before a woman tried to separate the animals. Prescott's dog bit her.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Prescott's dog is being quarantined at the Collin County Animal Shelter in McKinney, Texas, where it is expected to remain for 10 days.

"Upon arriving on scene officers were able to locate and capture both loose dogs," the Frisco Police said in a news release. "During the investigation officers discovered that the dogs were owned by Rayne 'Dak' Prescott who was not home at the time of the incident. Officers determined the dogs were able to escape the nearby residence through an unsecure door."

Prescott's other loose dog was returned to his home. Prescott could be charged with dog at large, a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The 25-year-old quarterback is entering his fourth season with the Cowboys. Prescott made his second Pro Bowl in 2018 and is playing on the final year of his rookie contract.