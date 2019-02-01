Dallas Cowboys unlikely to extend Jason Garrett before 2019 season

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett likely will enter the 2019 season with one year left on his contract. File photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is unlikely to receive a contract extension before the beginning of next season.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that the Cowboys won't extend the contract of their head coach.

Garrett has one year remaining on his current deal, a time when most franchises attempt to negotiate a possible extension. Dallas appears ready to let Garrett prove his worth.

"I think I've made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Wednesday. "I think if you look at what we've done over the last few years, you'll see a pretty good winning record there. [But] it's not enough, not enough."

Garrett enters the final season of his contract with a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Former NFL signal-caller Kellen Moore takes control of the offense after the firing of Scott Linehan. Jon Kitna replaced Moore as the quarterbacks coach.

The Cowboys posted a 10-6 record under Garrett in 2018 and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round. Garrett has a 77-59 record in the regular season and a 3-3 mark in the postseason.

Dallas previously made Garrett coach out the final year of a contract in the 2014-15 season. The Cowboys finished with three consecutive 8-8 seasons between 2011-13, requiring Garrett to improve the team's success significantly to earn a new deal.

The Cowboys went 12-4 that season and captured the NFC East title before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. Jones rewarded Garrett with a five-year, $30 million contract after the season.