Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders are in talks with the San Francisco Giants to use Oracle Park for the 2019 NFL season.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that the Raiders reached a deal with the Giants to use the ballpark formerly known as AT&T Park and an announcement is expected this week. Sources told NBA Sports Bay Area that the 49ers would have to waive their territorial rights for the Raiders to play in San Francisco.

Sources told NFL Network and NBC Sports Bay Arena that the NFL and the 49ers must approve the move, which has not happened yet.

The Raiders have been looking for a home for the 2019 season after the city of Oakland sued the franchise and the NFL for the team's plan to move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Raiders do not have a stadium lease for 2019.

The Raiders spent 24 years in Oakland.