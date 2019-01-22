Former NFL RB Darren McFadden arrested in Whataburger drive-thru

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Darren McFadden was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest after officials said he was found asleep in a car at a Whataburger drive-thru.

McFadden was arrested after midnight on Monday after law enforcement said he was found on the 9000 block of West University Drive in McKinney, Texas. He was released on $2,000 bond from Collin County jail.

Police told WFAA and The Arkansas Democrat Gazette that a Whataburger employee spotted McFadden sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle in the drive-thru of the restaurant.

McFadden, 31, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. The Arkansas product played the first seven years of his career for the Oakland Raiders before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. McFadden rushed for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns during his 10-year NFL tenure.

McFadden is Arkansas's all-time leader in rushing yards. He made more than $47 million in salary during his NFL career, according to Overthecap.com.