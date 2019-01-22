Trending Stories

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes agree to contract extension
Carmelo Anthony traded to Chicago Bulls, expected to be released
No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks challenge No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones
Duke's Zion Williamson goes coast-to-coast for angry dunk vs. Virginia
Super Bowl LIII prop bets include Chick-fil-A opening, Tony Romo sound bites

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2018 Peach Bowl: Florida defeats Michigan

Latest News

Rondo set for return for Lakers; LeBron still sidelined
Volvo recalls more than 200,000 disel cars for possible fuel leakage
Supreme Court decides not to hear cases on transgender troops, DACA
Former NFL RB Darren McFadden arrested in Whataburger drive-thru
Blood test may detect Alzheimer's disease damage
 
Back to Article
/