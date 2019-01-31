Buccaneers WR Jackson says he wants to play for Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson (L) is under contract for another year, but he's already thinking about where he wants to go. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson has indicated he'd be interested in playing for the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

"I don't know about Frisco, man. State tax is crazy, man. That is home, too, though. I don't know. ... If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram," Jackson said while appearing on the Simms and Lefkoe podcast Tuesday with former teammate Michael Vick.

"Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we'll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa."

Jackson, 32, is under contract with the Bucs for another season. That makes him the older receiver on the team by seven years.

"I think like where I've been able to come to in my career as professional athletes having so much success, and early on in our career[s], being Pro Bowlers and being some of the players that have done some things that no other players have done, you kind of create that model and that mold behind that, like, 'I know what it takes to get the job done,'" Jackson said.

"But then you have some coaches that have the old-school mentality, where, 'You gotta go to practice. You gotta do it this way.' But we're like, 'As long as when Sunday comes, in between the white lines we do what it takes, we know what needs to be done.'"

Jackson appeared in 12 games last season and caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns.