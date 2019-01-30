Report: Packers not planning to cut TE Jimmy Graham

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) pulls in a 15-yard touchdown catch while covered by New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung (23) on November 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jimmy Graham's tenure with the Green Bay Packers isn't over quite yet.

A source told NFL Network that there is a "belief" that Graham will be back with the team in 2019. The Packers owe Graham a $5 million roster bonus on March 15 and the expectation is that the team will pay the veteran tight end and he will return for another season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Graham, 32, had just two scores in his first season with the Packers in 2018, tying a career-low. He also had 636 yards on 55 receptions in 16 games. He made the Pro Bowl in four of his previous five seasons, before signing a three-year, $30 million pact with the Packers in March.

The former All-Pro is due $3.45 million plus a roster bonus for next season. Cutting Graham would save the Packers $5.3 million on the salary cap.