Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is helped off the field after being injured in the third quarter against the Houston Texans on November 18 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins star Alex Smith wore a big brace on his leg at a Washington Wizards game, one of his first public appearances since suffering the injury.

Smith sported the right leg brace during the Wizards' 101-87 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Cameras panned to the quarterback while he sat in some box seats. Smith also had crutches behind him, in addition to the extremity protector, which included several long screws and bolts.

The 34-year-old gunslinger joined the Redskins in an offseason trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 62.5 percent of his throws for 2,180 yards, 10 scores and five interceptions in 10 games before being knocked out for the season with compound and spiral fractures in the leg.

He sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Redskins' 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans on November 18 at FedExField in Landover, Md. Smith was released from the hospital on December 15 following several surgeries.

Team sources told NFL Network in December that the quarterback is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2019 season. Sources told ESPN that there is a concern that Smith is dealing with a career-ending injury.

The Redskins issued a statement in December asking everyone to "please honor the Smith family's request for privacy at this time."

Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, prior to his tenure with the Chiefs. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is signed through 2022.