Redskins owner Daniel Snyder buys 305-ft yacht with two-deck IMAX theater

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- It might not be as big as Jerry Jones' behemoth boat, but Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder's recently purchased yacht includes a two-deck IMAX theater.

Sources told the Guardian that Snyder and his wife recently spent more than $100 million to purchase the 305-foot superyacht called Lady S. Forbes. A Forbes contributor wrote in December that Snyder is the owner of the vessel.

Dutch Yachting posted a video of the Lady S's launch in October.

The boat was constructed in five years by the Dutch boatbuilder Feadship. It features a fully certified helipad, four VIP suites and facilities that cater to sports including golf, basketball, volleyball and football, in addition to the customized cinema.

Feadership's Royal Van Lent shipyard chief executive Jan-Bart Verkyuyl told the Guardian that the owner of the yacht was an American billionaire, but would not identify the individual.

"He wanted an IMAX, that was his main request," Verkuyl told the Guardian.

The theatrical addition carried an added cost of $3 million.

Snyder bought the Redskins in 1999 for $800 million. He remains the majority stakeholder in the NFC East franchise. Snyder, 54, is worth $2.2 billion, according to Forbes. The Redskins are valued at $3.1 billion.

Jones' Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in sports at $5 billion. The Cowboys owner recently purchased the $250 million megayacht named Bravo Eugenia, which is 357 feet long.