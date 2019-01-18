Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) had five catches for 63 yards in a 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Alshon Jeffery might have taken blame for the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff exit, but he was cheered up recently when second graders sang him the team's chant.

The star wide receiver visited students in West Chester, Pa., on Thursday after learning about a heartfelt letter from 8-year-old Abigail Johnson of Sarah Starkweather Elementary.

Johnson gave encouragement to Jeffery after he dropped a fourth-quarter reception that resulted in a game-ending interception during the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC divisional round.

Jeffery laid on the ground in agony with his face mask facing the turf after missing the grab. He later told reporters that he would "take that loss."

"I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that," he said,

Johnson wrote in her letter that she was crying when the play occurred.

"It's ok to lose a game, you don't always have to win a game," she wrote. "We couldn't have won the Super Bowl without you last year. I think you are an awesome player no matter what."

Johnson's teacher Alli Morris had the idea for all of her students to write the letters to Jeffery. Johnson's letter got his attention by going viral on social media.

The school's principal was meeting with the children for what he said was going to be a FaceTime call with the NFL star. Jeffery walked through the classroom door instead, delighting the children.

The group sang the Eagles' fight song to Jeffery before he was serenaded by the entire school in the auditorium.