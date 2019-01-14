New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles with only minutes left on the clock during the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints threw some Meek Mill-inspired shade at the Philadelphia Eagles following their divisional round victory in New Orleans.

The team turned up the speakers and blasted the Philadelphia-based rapper's Dreams and Nightmares while players danced around in the locker room following the 20-14 victory on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Philadelphia used the song as an unofficial anthem during its run to the Super Bowl in 2018. The Eagles also ran out on the field to the song before defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Several Saints players posted footage from the locker room celebration. The Saints danced and sang the words to the song while still wearing their uniforms.

The Saints and Eagles have a history of bad blood.

This offseason, Saints running back Alvin Kamara told Bleacher Report that his team would have beaten the "[expletive] out of" the Eagles if it had made the NFC title game last postseason.

More fuel was added to the fire before, during and after the Eagles' Week 11 loss to the Saints. Kamara backed up his offseason comments before the matchup. Former Saints-turned-Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins went on to flip off Saints coach Sean Payton during the Eagles' 48-7 setback.

The Eagles began wearing ski masks on defense to signify their mindset following the loss.

Saints players had already been wearing ski masks prior to the Eagles' tradition, setting the stage for Saints running back Mark Ingram to call the Eagles "fraudulents" for copying the idea.

Ingram and Kamara both sported the masks as they did their postgame interviews on Sunday.

The Saints own a 12-16 all-time record against the Eagles. New Orleans is now 3-1 against Philadelphia in postseason play. The Saints have won five of their last six games against the Eagles. Payton owns a 7-2 mark against the Eagles during his tenure with New Orleans.