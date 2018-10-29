New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stands on the field after a penalty is called in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the NFL season on October 11, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The New York Giants' head coach Pat Shurmur isn't interested in teasing the possibility of a quarterback change during the team's bye week.

Shurmur noted that he'll look at everything surrounding Eli Manning and the struggling Giants (1-7), who dropped their fifth straight game on Sunday with a 20-13 setback to the Washington Redskins.

"Eli's our quarterback," Shurmur said Monday, via SNY. "We've got to do what we can to help him be better. There's a handful of plays where he needs to be better. That's obvious. ... We'll see. But yeah, I think Eli's our quarterback. I know what you're all trying to tease a headline out of. At this point Eli's our quarterback and we're looking at all ways to improve."

Manning, who was sacked seven times on Sunday, completed 30-of-47 passes for 316 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Redskins. The two-time Super Bowl winner connected with tight end Evan Engram on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds to play.

The 37-year-old Manning has completed 215-of-315 passes for 2,377 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Journeyman Alex Tanney and fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta are the other quarterback options for the Giants, who will return from their bye to visit the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 12.