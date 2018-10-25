Giants sign former Browns WR Corey Coleman

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have signed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Coleman moved up from the team's practice squad on Thursday. The roster spot was opened up when the Giants traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions. Coleman signed with the Giants practice squad a week ago.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound pass catcher was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had 718 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions in 19 games for the Browns before being traded on Aug. 5 to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills released Coleman on Sept. 1. He was signed by the Patriots 10 days later, before being waived on Sept. 17. Coleman was on the Patriots' practice squad from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29.

"I always have a chip on my shoulder," Coleman told reporters Thursday. "I guess I'll say it didn't make me have a chip on my shoulder. I've had one my whole life. I'm just happy to be here for this opportunity."

Coleman worked out with and/or was linked to the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Giants.

The Giants host the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.