Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) led all receivers with 74 yards and a score on five receptions in Sunday's loss to the Washington Redskins at FedExField in Landover, Md. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess pulled off his best Randy Moss impression in a 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass catcher 'Mossed' 6-foot-2 cornerback Quinton Dunbar in the third quarter for a 23-yard touchdown on Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Carolina trailed 17-0 when Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took the 1st-and-10 snap from the Redskins' 23-yard-line. Newton caught the ball out of the shotgun formation before stepping back and lofting a pass down the left flank.

The ball carried toward the front of the end zone as Dunbar had his back turned while trying to defend Funchess.

RELATED Alex Smith outduels Cam Newton as Redskins beat Panthers

Funchess was somehow able to turn his body and put his arms in front of Dunbar's helmets, while snagging the football and pulled it away with his right hand, while landing in the end zone in the same motion.

The score began a Panthers run of outscoring the Redskins 17-6 down the stretch, but Carolina could not close the gap needed to secure a victory.

"He showed a lot of athleticism," Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey told reporters. "Obviously, we know what he can do. Just to see a lot of guys like Devin go out there and make plays, it's good. We got to make more of those. We got to take turns making plays and continue to move the ball down the field and trust each other."

Funchess led all receivers with 74 yards and a score on five receptions in the loss. He has 312 yards and two scores on 23 receptions this season. Funchess is also averaging a career-high 62.4 receiving yards per game.