New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Josh Shaw (30) on a 39-yard reception late in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Rob Gronkowski provided one of the best plays of the game in the New England Patriots' win against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady approved.

The play involved a super stiff-arm from the 6-foot-6, 268-pound All-Pro target on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

"Gronk" -- who had three catches for 97 yards in the 43-40 triumph -- delivered the blow to Chiefs safety Ron Parker.

The Patriots faced a 1st-and-10 at their own 21-yard-line during the sequence. Brady stepped back in the pocket and fired a short pass to Gronkowski between the hashmarks. Gronkowski then turned up field and sprinted to his left. He put a slight hesitation move on Parker before pulling up his right arm and delivering a strong push to Parker, shoving the defender about five yards up field.

Parker momentarily fell to the ground before Reggie Ragland was able to bring down Gronkowksi after the 42-yard gain. The Patriots kicked a 50-yard field goal for a 40-33 advantage down the stretch.

"Rob gave us a lot of big plays blocking and receiving," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "He got the single coverage on the seam on the last play. The other play was kind of off of a play-action, kind of rub play, so we got it free and then Rob did a great job running with the ball. He stiff-armed a couple of tacklers, added some extra yards there on his own."

Gronkowski now has 405 yards and a score on 26 receptions this season.

"Great win against a great team. 5-2, that's the goal," Brady said in an Instagram video early Monday morning. "Chicago next. Gonna need everybody."

"Gronk, you can line up however you want if you keep stiff arming people like that. Let's go!"