Kansas City Chiefs Wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas takes off downfield during a game against the Detroit Lions in 2015. Photo by Sean Dempsey/UPI | License Photo

The Kansas Chiefs announced on Friday that wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas will be out indefinitely after sustaining a broken right leg during practice on Thursday.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said that Thomas was injured in a "freak accident, when he was stepped on from behind and suffered a fracture near the same place suffered a broken bone in the leg during the last game of the 2017 season.

After that injury, Thomas had a rod implanted in the leg during emergency surgery the next day after, but Burkholder said the rod remained in place during the current incident and was not bent.

Burkholder added that indications are that Thomas does not need to have another surgery, but he could go on the Injured Reserve list if the Chiefs believe he will be out for several weeks.

RELATED Jaguars sign former Giants OL Ereck Flowers

"The rod is still in place," Burkholder said. "It didn't bend. But he did have a fracture around the old fracture site ... all indications are that he won't need anything done with the rod, won't need surgery and he'll heal up on his own. But he'll need some time to heal up."

Thomas has three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown and one carry for six yards this season. He's also returned a punt for 48 yards and two kickoffs for 33 yards.

The Chiefs, who play the New England Patriots on Sunday night, are expected to bring either Gehrig Dieter or Josh Crockett from the practice squad to take Thomas' spot on the active roster.

RELATED Panthers list Olsen as questionable