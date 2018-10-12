Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on September 23, 2018. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice Thursday because of a setback with his ailing left knee.

Rodgers sprained his left knee in a season-opening win over the Chicago Bears, but he said he aggravated the injury in last weekend's loss to the Detroit Lions.

"Yeah, kind of a setback last week," Rodgers told reporters Thursday, according to ESPN. "Just hoping I get back out there tomorrow and have a feel-good Friday and a practice (Saturday) and be good to go -- hopefully back to where I was in Detroit."

Rodgers had been playing with a large knee brace following the injury, but he went to a smaller brace for the first time in the matchup against the Lions.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowl selection said he prefers not to switch back to the bulkier brace for Monday night's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

"I hope not," Rodgers said. "The goal would be to wear the same brace I wore last week, but I have a lot of faith in our training staff, and we're going to (use) the brace we feel is most safe and allowing me to do exactly what I'm able to do on Monday."

Rodgers typically has not practiced until late in the week since he was hurt. He has yet to miss a game and has thrown for 1,572 yards with 10 touchdowns versus one interception.

RELATED Packers hope to keep 49ers feeling down and out

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team knows what to expect from Rodgers despite the condition of his knee.

"He's still the best or is tied for the best on the planet," Shanahan told reporters Thursday. "He always has been. He's the man. I know he's not 100 percent, everyone knows that, but he seems to be a little bit better each week. He's still the best."