Seattle Seahawks linebackers Barkevious Mingo (51) and Bobby Wagner (54) team up to tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) during the fourth quarter on Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams could have wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Kupp and Cooks left the Rams' 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks because of concussions, but Rams head coach Sean McVay was optimistic Monday about their return.

"They'll be in the [concussion] protocol. They felt good today," McVay said at his Monday press conference. "They didn't have any symptoms or anything like that. We'll go through the standard operating procedure. If everything checks out with our guys and with the doctors that are part of that process, then we're hopeful to get these guys this week, get them back for this game this week."

Kupp was injured on a crossing play when he split two defenders and his head hit the turf. Cooks was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson. The play wasn't flagged, but McVay said the Rams (5-0) will talk to the league office about it.

"Because really, ultimately, I don't think there was any malicious intent on it, but there are things that are always geared towards the safety of the players," McVay said. "Any of those head-to-head contact collisions are things that we want to try to avoid, and that's something that they've made a big point of."

Kupp had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown before he was injured. Robert Woods added five catches for 92 yards for the Rams.

The injuries provided playing time for wide receivers Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge. Reynolds caught two passes for 39 yards and two first downs and ran once for 10 yards and a first down. Hodge had one catch for 14 yards.

"To [wide receivers] Coach [Eric] Yarber's credit and, really to those players' credit, they did an excellent job stepping in on short notice," McVay said. "Didn't really get a whole lot of reps throughout the course of the week and when their number was dialed, they did a great job delivering."

Woods, Reynolds and Hodge are the Rams' only healthy receivers as the week begins, although kick returner/receiver JoJo Natson (hand injury) could return.

NOTES:

RELATED Broncos look to avoid repeat of last season

--

K Cairo Santos badly missed an extra-point attempt that would have tied the score, 31-31. Santos, who was signed last week to replace Sam Ficken, came back and kicked a 39-yard field goal for what proved to be the game-winning points.

--

K Greg Zuerlein, sidelined for four games because of a groin injury, might return against the Broncos.

--

WR Cooper Kupp left Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a concussion. Prior to his injury, he caught six passes for 90 yards.

--

WR Brandin Cooks left Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a concussion late in the first half.

--

WR Robert Woods caught five passes for 92 yards against the Seahawks.