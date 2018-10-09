Trending Stories

Houston Astros sweep Cleveland Indians, advance to ALCS
Peyton Manning jokes about Drew Brees record
MLB Postseason Roundup: Red Sox survive, Dodgers cruise
Dak Prescott avoids J.J. Watt sack, throws dime vs. Texans
ALDS: Brock Holt, Red Sox take series lead vs. Yankees

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Ice chunk falls out of the sky, cracks family's driveway
Dakota Johnson not expecting with Chris Martin, says rep
Rift Valley's drying climate inspired early human evolution
Hereditary melanoma effectively treated with immunotherapy
Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams announce daughter's birth
 
Back to Article
/