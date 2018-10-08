San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) celebrates by throwing the ball into the stands after catching a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his ankle injury.

Breida was injured on a run during the first quarter of Sunday's 28-18 setback to the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old attempted to cut to the left, stumbled and went to the ground, where he immediately clutched at his left ankle.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that X-rays came back negative and that Breida suffered a mid-to-high ankle sprain. Maiocco noted that Breida could sit out additional time so that the injury will "not be something that bothers him throughout the rest of the season."

"I didn't know what happened at first," Breida said, per ESPN. "It was nothing too serious. It was just a little tweak. I have been battling through injuries the past two weeks. I was just trying to get out there and play. I will be all right."

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Breida had eight carries for 56 yards to go along with a 5-yard touchdown catch before getting injured.

"If Breida can't go back in the game then no one can go back in the game because he works as hard as anyone at that," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's been one of our better players and obviously when he's not in there, it's definitely not easier."

Breida has 49 carries for 369 yards and one touchdown in five games this season.

The 49ers turned to Alfred Morris to handle the majority of the workload after Breida's injury, with the former finishing with 18 carries for 61 yards to go along with three receptions for 30 yards. Third-string running back Raheem Mostert also stepped in and fumbled on his first carry.