Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin could face up to 20 years in prison after he was indicted Friday in Texas on an aggravated assault charge causing serious bodily injury.

The former TCU standout allegedly attacked his girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, in March and was arrested at his home in the Dallas area before being released a day later on a $25,000 bond.

The aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge is considered a second-degree felony that could result in prison time of two to 20 years.

According to a statement from Bailey, her jaw was broken and wired shut after the alleged assault. Mansfield, Texas, police detectives obtained security camera video footage from Boykin's apartment that included images from the scene.

Boykin, an undrafted free agent who was with the Seahawks at the time, was subsequently released by the team. He has denied the allegations.

It's not the first time that Boykin has encountered trouble with police.

In 2015, Boykin was arrested on a trip to San Antonio after he allegedly punched a police officer at a bar two days before the Alamo Bowl. He pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and referred a deferred sentence.

In 2017, he was a passenger in a car that hit seven people on a sidewalk in Dallas. Boykin was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

At TCU, Boykin set several school records, including career passing yards (10,728), completions (830) and pass attempts (1,356), as well as the season record for passing yards (3,901).