Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles rushes against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. File photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Injuries are still a factor in Week 4 for the NFL, which listed 21 players officially out for Sunday's games.

Among the most notable are Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee) and center Billy Price (foot) for a game in Atlanta, where the Falcons are still missing running back Davonte Freeman (knee).

Also out is very veteran, but still very versatile, Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (hamstring).

The Oakland Raiders will not have the help of safety Karl Joseph (hamstring), but the Browns give quarterback Baker Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 draft pick, his first NFL start.

RELATED Drew Stanton to serve as backup QB for Browns

Others out are Detroit defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (groin).

Among those listed as questionable are quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (knee), who will certainly play for Green Bay, and Blaine Gabbert (concussion), who returns to the sideline as Marcus Mariota returns to action after being bothered by a bad elbow.

Here is the NFL's complete Friday injury report for Sunday's games:

BUFFALO BILLS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

BUFFALO BILLS

--QUESTIONABLE: TE Charles Clay (shoulder, hip), TE Jason Croom (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (rib), RB Marcus Murphy (rib)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--OUT: DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle)

--DOUBTFUL: G Justin McCray (shoulder)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), S Josh Jones (ankle), CB Kevin King (groin), LB Nick Perry (concussion), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at ATLANTA FALCONS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: RB Joe Mixon (knee), C Billy Price (foot)

ATLANTA FALCONS

--OUT: CB Justin Bethel (knee), RB Devonta Freeman (knee), DE Derrick Shelby (groin)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at OAKLAND RAIDERS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--OUT: LB James Burgess (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), S Damarious Randall (heel), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion, back)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--OUT: S Karl Joseph (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT P.J. Hall (ankle), CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (hamstring)

DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), TE Michael Roberts (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Jarrad Davis (knee), WR Golden Tate (hip)

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT: DT Maliek Collins (knee), C Travis Frederick (illness), LB Sean Lee (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (ankle), DT Antwaun Woods (groin)

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

HOUSTON TEXANS

--QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring), CB Kayvon Webster (achilles), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), T Joe Haeg (ankle), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), CB Quincy Wilson (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Clayton Geathers (knee), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), LB Anthony Walker (groin)

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--OUT: LB Chase Allen (foot), DE Andre Branch (knee), TE A.J. Derby (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), S Reshad Jones (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (quadriceps), DE Cameron Wake (knee), T Sam Young

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--QUESTIONABLE: T Marcus Cannon (calf), S Patrick Chung (concussion), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), TE Jacob Hollister (chest), LB Brandon King (foot), CB Eric Rowe (groin)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW YORK GIANTS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--OUT: LB Manti Te'o (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Marcus Davenport (hip)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--OUT: CB Eli Apple (groin), TE Evan Engram (knee), WR Cody Latimer (knee), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Stacy Coley (hamstring), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin)

NEW YORK JETS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

NEW YORK JETS

--OUT: WR Charone Peake (hamstring), TE Neal Sterling (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot), S Doug Middleton (knee, finger), CB Buster Skrine (knee)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT: CB D.J. Hayden (toe)

--QUESTIONABLE: G A.J. Cann (triceps), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TENNESSEE TITANS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--OUT: S Rodney McLeod (knee), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Corey Clement (quadriceps), LB Nathan Gerry (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, shoulder)

TENNESSEE TITANS

--OUT: RB David Fluellen (groin), T Dennis Kelly (illness)

--QUESTIONABLE: QB Blaine Gabbert (concussion)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--OUT: G Joshua Garnett (toe), CB Richard Sherman (calf)

--DOUBTFUL: S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Breida (knee), S Adrian Colbert (hip), RB Alfred Morris (knee)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

--OUT: T Joe Barksdale (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Kyzir White (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (knee, tooth), WR Travis Benjamin (foot)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--OUT: DE Rasheem Green (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (knee)

--DOUBTFUL: C Ethan Pocic (ankle), RB C.J. Prosise (abdomen)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Doug Baldwin (knee), RB Chris Carson (hip), S Delano Hill (hamstring), DE Dion Jordan (hip)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), DT Corey Peters (elbow), DT Olsen Pierre (toe), T Andre Smith (elbow)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CHICAGO BEARS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--OUT: DT Beau Allen (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (groin), DT Vita Vea (calf), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder, hamstring), CB Marcus Williams (hamstring)

CHICAGO BEARS

--OUT: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring), WR Anthony Miller (shoulder)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS on Sunday night

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--OUT: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), DT Willie Henry (abdomen)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Carr (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (foot), S Anthony Levine (hamstring), LB C.J. Mosley (knee), DT Michael Pierce (foot), T Ronnie Stanley (foot), LB Terrell Suggs (knee)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--DOUBTFUL: S Morgan Burnett (groin), CB Mike Hilton (elbow)