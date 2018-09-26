Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles up the middle and throws to the sideline during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 16, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees were named the respective AFC and NFC Offensive Players of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick received the honors following each of the previous two weeks to begin the NFL season.

Roethlisberger completed 30-of-38 passes for 353 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. The 36-year-old has received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on 16 occasions during his NFL career.

Brees completed 39-of-49 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores, including one in overtime of the Saints' 43-37 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The 39-year-old has captured the league's Offensive Player of the Week honors on 23 occasions.

RELATED Minnesota Vikings regroup after getting knocked off

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada received NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Nigerian-born player collected a sack and an interception in his NFL debut -- a 31-21 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he connected on two 50-plus-yard field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams safety Blake Countess won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning two kicks for 51 yards and recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown during Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.