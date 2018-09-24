Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes the catch and runs in for the touchdown under pressure from Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) during the first half of play on September 13, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green doesn't expect to miss any additional time after injuring his groin during Sunday's game.

Green sustained the injury while attempting to make a leaping catch over the middle in the third quarter and did not return in Cincinnati's 31-21 setback to the Carolina Panthers.

"At first when I did it I didn't feel anything," Green said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I thought the air got knocked out of me and then I got up and I was like, 'This hurts a little bit.' I didn't feel anything pop or anything like that, so I should be fine. ...

"Oh, yeah. I'll be fine. I just fell awkwardly. I did the same thing in college."

While Green is confident that he will be on the field on Sunday against the host Atlanta Falcons (1-2), head coach Marvin Lewis said he wasn't certain in his postgame remarks.

Quarterback Andy Dalton struggled in Green's absence, throwing a total of four interceptions as the Bengals (2-1) fell for the first time this season.

"He's the best receiver in the league and when you have him on your team and he's not there anymore obviously it changes things," Dalton said.

Green, who has 16 receptions for 219 yards and four touchdowns this season, received his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl in 2017 after making 75 catches for 1,078 yards and eight scores.

The 30-year-old Green has recorded 572 receptions for 8,432 yards and 61 touchdowns in 105 career contests since being selected by Cincinnati with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia.