Lynn Redden, the superintendent of Onalaska Independent School District in Texas resigned Saturday morning following his racist comment about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"We have accepted the resignation of the superintendent," the school board said in a statement released on Saturday morning.

The resignation came six days after Redden was critical on Facebook of Watson's play in the Texans' loss to the Titans.

"That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," he wrote. "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

Those comments were denounced by Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and team captain J.J. Watt, among others.

"I don't want to waste any time responding to ignorant, idiotic statements," O'Brien said. "Deshaun represents everything that's right about football and life. It's amazing that BS exists, but it does."

Watt added, "I don't think it deserves any attention from any of us. I think it's a very ignorant comment. ... Very unfortunate. I trust (Watson). I trust him a whole lot."