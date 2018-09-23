Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) during the second half of play on December 4, 2017 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh could be in line to make the start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Sensabaugh received first-team snaps at right cornerback in place of Artie Burns during Saturday's practice. Both Sensabaugh and Burns told reporters that they were uncertain of their roles for Monday's contest versus the Buccaneers (2-0), and the latter refuted Joe Haden's account that he was nursing a toe injury as a result of Sensabaugh's involvement in practice.

"I'm expecting to find out just like you guys," Sensabaugh said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Whenever my number is called to go in, whenever they tell me I'm out, I'm out. I'm just going with the flow of whatever they want me to do."

Burns, 23, was more tight-lipped, telling the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: "I don't know. We'll see."

Sensabaugh received 29 snaps in place of an injured Haden during last week's 42-37 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game saw the Steelers (0-1-1) surrender six pass plays of at least 25 yards.

The 29-year-old Sensabaugh has started four games and made 14 appearances last season, his first with Pittsburgh.

Burns, who was a first-round pick in 2016, has started 27 consecutive games for the Steelers.

Haden is expected to return to the lineup versus Tampa Bay after sitting out with an ailing hamstring, but safety Morgan Burnett is listed as doubtful due to a groin injury.