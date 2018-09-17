New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold stands on the sidelines in the final minutes of the 4th quarter against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the NFL season on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Imagine getting hit five times by men weighing at least 255 pounds running at you full speed, then having to hit the practice field 24 hours later to prepare for a road game in three days.

Welcome to New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's life.

The perks of being a 21-year-old starting quarterback in New York are plentiful -- the money, the fame, getting to play a kid's game for a living. But the realities can be daunting, too -- getting ridiculed by the tabloids for falling flat in your home debut, throwing interceptions in the end zone, worrying about your protection behind a shoddy offensive line.

After getting hit only twice in the Jets' Week 1 win in Detroit, the Dolphins got after Darnold on Sunday, hitting him five times and sacking him three times. On Thursday, he'll face a Cleveland Browns pass rush that already has seven sacks (tied for fourth most in the league).

Because of their rousing debut against the Lions, it made their failures against the Dolphins in front of their home crowd somewhat inexplicable.

"We had energy, we just didn't play as well as we did the week before," said head coach Todd Bowles on Monday in a vast understatement. "We were off on a play here or there and we didn't do anything to help ourselves."

Looking ahead to the game against the Browns, Bowles said: "Three games in 11 days is tough overall. But you got to rely on the mental part of it and then try to make sure they're rested well physically."

--TE Neal Sterling (concussion) will "probably" be ruled out for Thursday's game in Cleveland, head coach Todd Bowles said after Monday's practice.

--FS Marcus Maye (foot), who has missed the first two games of the season, didn't practice Monday.

--WR ArDarius Stewart's two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy is over. The Jets will make a roster decision on the second-year man out of Alabama on Wednesday.

--LT Kelvin Beachum was limited at Monday's practice with a foot injury.

--RG James Carpenter was limited at Monday's practice with a foot injury.

--OLBs Frankie Luvu and Brandon Copeland essentially split the defensive snaps replacing Martin in the starting lineup, but Copeland was the far more productive player Sunday. He had three tackles and a sack (and another sack wiped away by a teammate's penalty), while Luvu made only one tackle. Said Bowles about Copeland on Monday: "We're pleased with where Brandon is right now."

--PR Andre Roberts, after 137 punt-return yards in Week 1, had only one return for four yards on Monday.